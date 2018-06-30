One killed, two injured in N17 crash in Mpumalanga

A man was killed and two other people were injured in a car crash on the N17 near Kinross in Mpumalanga on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Shortly after 2 pm, paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found a car and a bakkie had collided, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Sadly, the driver of a bakkie was killed in the collision. There was nothing that paramedics could do and he was declared dead on the scene. The driver and passenger of a Mercedes [were] assessed on [the] scene and found with minor and moderate injuries respectively.”

The passenger of the Mercedes was later transported to Mediclinic Highveld for further medical treatment. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Vermaak said.

