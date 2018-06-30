Man shot dead in Johannesburg

A man, believed to be 30 years old, was shot dead in Newclare, Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said.

Shortly after 3 pm, paramedics from ER24 arrived in Dowling Road in Newclare where they found the man lying near the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

“Sadly, there was nothing that they could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene. The incident was later handed over to the local police for further investigation. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident [are] not yet known,” Vermaak said.

