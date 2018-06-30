 
South Africa 30.6.2018 04:12 pm

WATCH: EFF applauded for advancing the land issue

Citizen reporter
Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Facebook

The EFF supporter says the Constitution should be amended so that land is returned to its rightful owners.

Public hearings on the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land without compensation continued in Kimberley.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, who is part of the Constitutional Review Committee team currently touring the Northern Cape, shared a clip of a member of the public at the hearings in Kimberly applauding the EFF for taking the lead on the land issue.

“It was never going to be possible after 22 years of freedom that we as Africans come together in one room to discuss the issue of the land without the EFF,” the first speaker in the clip said.

Earlier this year, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces resolved to mandate the Joint Constitutional Review Committee to review section 25 of the Constitution.

The section could be amended after parliament voted in favour of EFF motion on land expropriation without compensation.

The EFF supporter goes on to say that Section 25 of the Constitution should be amended so that “the land must come back to the rightful owners,”.

“We are happy to see that within this hall majority of the people inside this hall are our black people. We are happy that we see that white people are nowhere to be found in this hall because they cannot come here because they cannot tell us why did they take our land,”

Watch the clip below:

