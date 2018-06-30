NSRI warns of possible increased shark activity

The beached whale carcass near Sedgefield on the Southern Cape coast will soon be removed, but the national Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) on Saturday warned of possible increased shark activity in the area.

On Friday afternoon, NSRI Wilderness duty crew were alerted to a whale beaching at Sedgefield Beach, between the Swartvlei River mouth and Sedgefield Beach, NSRI spokesman Craig Lambinon said.

The NSRI Montagu Property Quad Bike with NSRI rescue swimmers was dispatched and South African National Park (SANParks) rangers, Cape Nature members, and marine authorities were alerted and officials attended the scene, he said.

An 8.83-metre juvenile humpback whale was found in a shallow surf, but efforts to reach the animal proved too dangerous due to it thrashing around in the shallow surf.

“It was hoped that the spring high tide would offer relief and although it appeared at spring high tide that the whale would use the spring high tide to return to sea, sadly the whale beached and died.”

Marine authorities had taken samples and the carcass would be disposed of in an operation by municipal authorities and SANParks.

The municipal authorities and NSRI urged the public to be cautious in the area along that stretch of the coastline, between Plettenberg Bay and Mossel Bay, as the whale carcass would likely attract increased shark activity in the area.

Lifeguards on duty during the holiday period at Sedgefield’s Swartvlei Beach and at Myoli Beach had also been alerted to possible increased shark activity in the area and to caution bathers accordingly. Public concern at the scene on Friday and Saturday was greatly appreciated, Lambinon said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.