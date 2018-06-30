 
City of Johannesburg insources 1600 security personnel for permanent work

City of Johannesburg executive mayor, Herman Mashaba.

The City says the next phase of insourcing for the remaining workers will be implemented over the next few weeks.

The ​City of Johannesburg has completed the process of insourcing the first 1600 security personnel for permanent work, the city said on Saturday.

Mayoral committee member for corporate and shared services Ntombi Khumalo and mayoral committee member for public safety Michael Sun announced that the city had completed insourcing of the first 1600 contract security workers out of over 4000 personnel, the city said in a statement.

“The next phase of insourcing for the remaining workers will be implemented over the next few weeks. The security guards will start their official duties on Sunday, 1 July 2018,” it said.

Previously, the city outsourced its security services through over 150 contracts with service providers, paying on average R14.000 per security guard, while the guards themselves received as little as R4500 as a salary per month.

“The success of this project signifies the good work we can achieve under the leadership of our executive mayor… Herman Mashaba and our coalition partners working with the EFF [Economic Freedom Fighters], the statement said.

