Brace yourself for the coming cold

The SA Weather Service has issued a statement warning of all kinds of chilliness in the coming week.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised of possible localised flooding‚ windy conditions and disruptive snowfall over the western and southern parts of South Africa‚ with very cold temperatures expected across most parts of the country from Sunday into Monday‚” said the service.

According to The Snow Report, “It’s looks like Christmas is coming a little early for all of us! The models are showing a cold front from this Sunday into the early hours of Tuesday morning that will very likely bring a blanket of snow right across the country as it makes its way from west coast to east coast.”

Centurion Record reports that those in Pretoria will need to prepare for the cold front to hit the capital on Monday.

According to SA Weather Service forecaster Madimetja Thema, “the cold air will come on Monday evening, however, before that, you can expect strong winds. As the cold front settles on Tuesday, there will be a significant drop in temperatures,” he said.

Thema said Bronkhorstspruit would be colder compared to other parts of Pretoria.

“Expect temperatures to be below 0 °C in the morning. Motorists are advised to be cautious due to fog. Homeowners are also urged to cover their plants.”

Those in Tshwane need not feel alone – the cold front could see snow falling in the southern part of the Northern Cape and along the southern border of the Free State on Monday.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town is preparing itself for the possibility of floods.

Disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said heavy rainfall, strong winds, very cold conditions and possible snowfall over high-lying areas have been forecast, IOL has reported.

“All City services and applicable external agencies will be on standby to deal with any potential consequences of the severe weather episode, which could include uprooted trees, power interruptions and flooded roadways,” she warned.