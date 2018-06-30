 
South Africa 30.6.2018 09:31 am

Motshekga goes for ‘second chance’

ANA
Minister for Basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The Basic Education Minister is taking her roadshow, which seeks to ensure more South Africans get a matric certificate, to the Eastern Cape.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is taking the department’s “second chance matric” support programme roadshow to Queenstown and East London in the Eastern Cape this weekend.

The second chance programme gives matric candidates who have previously failed the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations to sit the exams again.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the programme can also benefit those presently in Grade 12, as it is designed to provide support to matric candidates in general.

“The minister will use this opportunity to encourage community members and potential candidates to make use of the program whose mandate is to ensure that more South Africans are given an opportunity to attain a matric certificate,” Mhlanga said.

The first programme would take place on Saturday in Komani in Queenstown, at the Thobi Kula Indoor Sports Centre at 1pm. The second would take place at the Rubusana Education District Hall in Mdantsane in East London at 12pm on Sunday.

“We know that the Eastern Cape is one of the provinces that are not doing well when it comes to matric performance, [and] it requires additional support,” he said.

