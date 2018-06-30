Ramaphosa heads to Mauritania for the AU

President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to Nouakchott, the capital city of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, to represent South Africa at the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government, his office said.

The summit themed: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation” is scheduled to take place on July 1 and 2.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said the AU Assembly was preceded by the 36th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee which took place on June 25 to 26, and the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council which took place on Thursday and Friday.

“[The summit] presents a unique opportunity to reflect on and address specific challenges related to the fight against corruption on the continent,” Diko said in a statement on Friday.

She said the summit is expected to deliberate on a number of issues, including the institutional reform and financing of the African Union; peace and security on the continent; developments related to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA); the African Common Position on negotiations of a new cooperation agreement between the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) developing countries and the European Union (EU) Post-2020; and the adoption of the 2019 African Union Budget.

“During the Summit, consideration will also be given to the appointment of four judges to the African Court on human and peoples rights; five members of the African Union Commission on International Law; four members of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child; and the Vice-President of the Council of the Pan-African University (PAU),” she said.

On Saturday, Ramaphosa will participate in a meeting of the African Union High-Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan on the margins of the Summit, she said. He will also participate in an event to mark the centenary celebration of late former South African president Nelson Mandela.

“President Ramaphosa will be accompanied to the AU Summit by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Lindiwe Sisulu; the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies; and the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mondli Gungubele.”