Sibanye, unions sign milestone mine safety pledge

Sibanye-Stillwater said it had reached a significant milestone with relevant stakeholders today, by committing themselves to a joint pledge and a plan of action to address health and safety issues at the miner’s operations.

Following the death of another worker at its Khomanani operations in Driefontein on Tuesday, 21 of the 45 deaths in the South African mining industry for 2018 have occurred at a Sibanye mine.

The miner held a safety and health summit today together with the department of mineral resources and organised labour comprising the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity and United Association of South African (UASA).

The parties committed to working together to make the workplaces safer, protect jobs and collaborate on all matters pertaining to the health, safety and well-being of workers.

Further engagements to involve all the relevant role players are planned with operational leadership teams across all Sibanye operations and cross sector working groups will be put in place to monitor the implementation of the plan of action.

Neal Froneman, Sibanye chief executive, said they were encouraged by the commitment by all the stakeholders to address the safety challenges at operations.

“This process is continuation of activities that are on-going at the operations, to ensure a step change in safety,” Froneman said.

“The recognition of the shared responsibility on Health and Safety, and the collaboration of all stakeholders towards a common goal, is a significant step towards building an industry that is sustainable, and can deliver value safely.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.