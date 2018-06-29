 
South Africa 29.6.2018 04:56 pm

City of Joburg insources first batch of 1 600 contract security guards

ANA
Security guards check vehicles exiting the facility, 7 June 2016, at EastGate shopping centre, Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell

A similar process for workers contracted to provide cleaning services to the City will be started once this process has been fully completed.

The City of Joburg said today it had completed the insourcing of the first 1 600 contract security workers out of over 4 000, while the next phase of insourcing the remaining workers will be implemented over the next few weeks.

In a joint statement, member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for corporate and shared services Ntombi Khumalo, and MMC for public safety Michael Sun, said that preference was given to security contract workers who provided services to the City at the time the insourcing project was first announced.

The security guards will start their official duties on Sunday, 1 July 2018. Khumalo said the City was undertaking this process in phases to ensure the smooth integration due to the complexities surrounding the insourcing project.

Previously, the City outsourced its security services through over 150 contracts with service providers paying on average, R14 000 per security guard, while the guards themselves received as little as R4 500 as a basic salary per month.

“The DA-led administration’s approach in this matter was to offer these contract workers the dignity of fair pay, stable employment and benefits available to employees of the City and we are well on course to achieving that,” Khumalo said.

“As dictated by our timetable, we will shortly be announcing the second batch of insourcing of the remaining security staff for this project.  As per the initial plan, we will begin a similar process for workers contracted to provide cleaning services to the City once this process has been fully completed.”

African News Agency (ANA) 

