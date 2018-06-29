Intense cold front ‘to hit Western Cape on Sunday’

An intense cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape on Sunday into Monday, the South African Weather Service warned today.

City of Cape Town Disaster Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said the South African Weather Service had advised the City of Cape Town of a number of weather warnings, with forecasts of heavy rainfall, strong winds, very cold conditions and possible snowfall over high-lying areas.

“All City Services and applicable external agencies will be on standby to deal with any potential consequences of the severe weather episode which could include uprooted trees, power interruptions and flooded roadways,” Powell said.

The City said they will also provide emergency shelter in the event that persons are displaced as a result of flooding.

“We remind the public to report any emergencies by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone. General service requests can be directed via the City’s call centre on 0860 103 089,” said Powell.

– African News Agency (ANA)

