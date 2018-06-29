 
South Africa 29.6.2018 02:45 pm

Man killed in industrial accident in Mpumalanga

ANA

Paramedics say the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.

A man was killed on Friday morning in an industrial accident in Bethal, Mpumalanga paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics arrived on the scene at around 7.51am to find a man, believed to be in his 40s, lying on the ground between an excavator and another large industrial machine.

Another paramedic was found on the scene assessing the patient.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to stabilise the patient,” Meiring said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, after some time, the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead.”

The details surrounding this incident were unknown but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

