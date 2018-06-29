 
menu
South Africa 29.6.2018 02:38 pm

Pay hike for SA hospitality sector workers

ANA
Vilakazi Street in Soweto. Picture: Gauteng Tourism.

Vilakazi Street in Soweto. Picture: Gauteng Tourism.

The wage increases have been determined by utilising the April CPI reported by Stats SA.

The minimum wage for workers in the South African hospitality sector will go up by six percent with effect from July 1.

The department of labour said the new Hospitality Sectoral Determination, which governs wages, working hours and other basic conditions, sets the minimum monthly wage for employees in a company of ten or less workers at R3 384.71, the weekly rate at R781.14 and the hourly rate at R17.34.

The new wages for employers with more than 10 employees would be a minimum monthly rate of R3 772.65, a weekly rate of R870.62 and an hourly rate of R19.35.

“The current wage increases have been determined by utilising the April CPI [Consumer Price Index] (excluding owners’ equivalent rent) reported by Stats SA on 23 May 2018, which is 4.5 percent plus 1.5 percent as prescribed in the sectoral determination. The total increase is six percent,” said spokesperson Teboho Thejane.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Fire destroys Little Elephant tourist centre in Middelburg 3.7.2018
New tourism bylaw could spell disaster for Plettenberg Bay 17.5.2018
Oz got it wrong about SA – but not all of it 20.4.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.