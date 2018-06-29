Destruction as protests in Free State continue

Service delivery protests in Steynsrus continued in the early hours of Friday morning, with protesters petrol bombing the local town hall, a financial office of the Moqhaka Local Municipality and the house of a local police officer, Free State police said.

“Today’s damage will be made known as time goes on. Members of Public Order Policing are in numbers to ensure that the situation is under control,” a statement from the provincial commissioner’s office said.

Earlier this week, residents of Matlwangtlwang in Steynsrus protested because they were unhappy about the appointment of 10 people to the municipality. They demanded to see the mayor, police said.

“The mayor did not pitch up and then they started with the rampage of setting a community hall of Matlwangtlwang and a passing motor vehicle of a resident of Viljoenskroon alight. The damage was estimated to R520 000.”

