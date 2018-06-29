 
menu
South Africa 29.6.2018 02:06 pm

Gautrain workers down tools

ANA

The workers are demanding a housing allowance and a 13th cheque.

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) at Bombela Maintenance Company (BMC) have gone on strike at the Gautrain over unmet benefit demands.

The Bombela Concession Company, the parent company of BMC, was appointed by the Gauteng provincial government to design, build, operate, maintain and partially finance the Gautrain project.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that workers in the maintenance, signalling, mechanical, servicing withdrew their labour from Friday morning.

“Our members are angry. They have been forced into taking this course of drastic action because management is refusing to pay benefits in line with the wage agreement which was signed last year.

“Our demands are simple. We want housing allowance of R5 000 and a 13th cheque. These demands have been outstanding since the 2017 wage negotiations and we have been patiently trying to get management to place an acceptable offer on the table, but to no avail.”

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
What’s behind the Gautrain delays? 26.6.2018
Bus companies slowly rolling out service after disruptive strike 15.5.2018
Gautrain bus service suspended 15.2.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.