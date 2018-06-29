Gautrain workers down tools

Workers affiliated to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) at Bombela Maintenance Company (BMC) have gone on strike at the Gautrain over unmet benefit demands.

The Bombela Concession Company, the parent company of BMC, was appointed by the Gauteng provincial government to design, build, operate, maintain and partially finance the Gautrain project.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that workers in the maintenance, signalling, mechanical, servicing withdrew their labour from Friday morning.

“Our members are angry. They have been forced into taking this course of drastic action because management is refusing to pay benefits in line with the wage agreement which was signed last year.

“Our demands are simple. We want housing allowance of R5 000 and a 13th cheque. These demands have been outstanding since the 2017 wage negotiations and we have been patiently trying to get management to place an acceptable offer on the table, but to no avail.”

