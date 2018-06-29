Six Cape Town pupils to attend Maths Olympiad in Romania

For the first time, all six of the South African participants in the national team attending the International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO) come from schools in Cape Town.

In a statement, Western Cape MEC for Education Debbie Schäfer said that for the past four years, five out of the six members of the national team had been from the Western Cape, but this is the first time that Cape Town has scored six out of six.

The South African team will attend the 59th International Mathematics Olympiad taking place in Romania from July 3-14.

The SA team was selected by the South African Mathematics Foundation through a talent search and includes Adri Wessels and Ralph McDougall (both of Curro Durbanville), Emil van der Walt (Jan van Riebeeck High School), Emile Tredoux (Parklands College), Taariq Mowzer (Fairbairn College) and Tim Schlesinger (Rondebosch Boys’ High School).

“I must congratulate all six learners on their success in the competition thus far, as well as wish them the best of luck for the competition ahead in Romania. I know that you will make yourselves and the City of Cape Town very proud,” said Schäfer.

During the competition, the pupils will tackle six challenging math problems in a friendly but intense competition which sees a total of 110 countries take part in the Olympiad.

The competition is hosted by a different country each year and Cape Town hosted the IMO in 2014. South Africa has taken part every year since 1992.

According to Schäfer, last year South Africa was ranked 60th and beat the other 12 African countries taking part.