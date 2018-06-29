 
menu
South Africa 29.6.2018 12:05 pm

SA teachers back on home soil after being stranded by Chinese visa scam

ANA
The students that have been trapped in China for two months. Image: Good Things Guy website

The students that have been trapped in China for two months. Image: Good Things Guy website

Two people, who are believed to have acted as recruiters, have been detained by Chinese authorities.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Friday confirmed that most of the South African teachers who were left stranded in China after falling victim to a visa scam have returned home.

In a statement from the department of international relations and cooperation, Sisulu said 49 out of the 51 South Africans who were recruited by an agency to travel to China on study visas to become English teachers, in contravention of Chinese immigration laws, are back on home soil.

Two others, believed to have acted as recruiters, have been detained by Chinese authorities, said the minister.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.