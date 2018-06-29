SA teachers back on home soil after being stranded by Chinese visa scam

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Friday confirmed that most of the South African teachers who were left stranded in China after falling victim to a visa scam have returned home.

In a statement from the department of international relations and cooperation, Sisulu said 49 out of the 51 South Africans who were recruited by an agency to travel to China on study visas to become English teachers, in contravention of Chinese immigration laws, are back on home soil.

Two others, believed to have acted as recruiters, have been detained by Chinese authorities, said the minister.

