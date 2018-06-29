ANC in the Western Cape slams DA over water crisis management

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has hit out at the Democratic Alliance (DA) over what it said was its “political chest-thumbing (sic)” over the province’s recent rainfall which has helped alleviate the prolonged drought situation.

In a statement on Friday morning, the ANC commended “the people of Western Cape for their great resilience under a heavy yoke of severe water restriction over the last year.

“The ANC, therefore, rejoices with the people for the much-needed rainfall over the last few weeks which has significantly increased the province’s water dams,” ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said.

“As the ANC, we, however, reject the DA’s political-chest thumbing (sic) which is suddenly parading their failed demand water management exercise, a pathetic response to a crisis that needed nothing short of real and substantive new sources of water supply.”

According to Jacobs, the City of Cape Town’s strategy has been akin to asking people to eat less, just to slow down their inevitable demise because the City woke up too late to stock new supplies.

Day Zero – the day when the city’s taps were set to run dry – was averted earlier this year.

“Our people are still owed an explanation because they know that six of the province’s dams make up 99.6% of the province’s water supply. How hard could it have been to ring the alarm long before the dams were critical?

“Looking after six dams is not complicated at all. Most importantly, how did Day Zero, without any new rainfall, magically disappear into the future. Was it yet another DA tactic to strongarm national government into more money by inventing and declaring a national disaster,” Jacobs asked.

“If indeed Day Zero was true, Western Cape dams have a system that issues warnings whenever dam levels of any year are lower than its previous year. This means the City and Province were simply caught sleeping and they have to admit that and ask the people for forgiveness.”

The ANC cautioned the City and Province not to lose a sense of urgency on water augmentation projects due to the new rainfalls.

