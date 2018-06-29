 
South Africa 29.6.2018 07:20 am

Public hearings into land expropriation continue in Limpopo

ANA
Lekota with Malema prior to them being separated at a public land hearing. Picture: EFF/Twitter

The public hearings are set to continue until early August.

Public hearings into expropriation of land without compensation continue on Friday in Tzaneen in Limpopo.

A statement from Vincent Smith, the co-chairperson of the joint Constitutional Review Committee looking into the possible review of section 25 of the Constitution, said the latest round of public hearings will take place in Tzaneen’s Marble Hall.

Public hearings have already taken place in other parts of Limpopo as well as the Northern Cape this week.

Earlier this year, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces voted to ascertain whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and to propose constitutional amendments where necessary.

The public hearings form part of the review process and have seen the Constitutional Review Committee split into two teams which this month has seen them holding public meetings in Limpopo and the Northern Cape, before moving onto the other provinces.

The public hearings are set to continue until early August.

Tempers flared on Wednesday when EFF leader Julius Malema and Cope leader Terror Lekota engaged in a heated argument during public hearings in the province.

