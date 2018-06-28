De Lille court bid postponed

Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille’s high court bid to compel the Democratic Alliance (DA) to hand over evidence, on which a damning internal investigation into her leadership by the party was based, has been postponed to November 1.

Speaking outside the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, De Lille said the matter was postponed inside the judge’s chambers.

“The reason for the postponement is that the court date was set for today the 28th. The DA was given time until the 18th of June to make their replying affidavit, and they failed to do so. They only submitted their replying affidavit yesterday afternoon on the 27th, 24 hours before the court had to meet this morning,” she said.

“Obviously my lawyers still had to respond to it, and we had to bring it to the judge so the judge could read it before the court this morning, and so the judge also did not take very kindly to it, so the matter has now been postponed to the 1st of November.”

