South Africa 28.6.2018 11:04 am

The family of murdered Eskom employee upset as case is withdrawn

ANA
Family members of murdered Eskom employee Thembisile Yende, picketing outside the Springs Magistrates Court on Wednesday Photo / Lindi Masinga ANA

The magistrate says the case could be called back at any time.

The family of Eskom employee Thembisile Yende on Thursday expressed dismay after learning that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had provisionally withdrawn the case against her alleged killer, David Ngwenya.

Ngwenya, 43, a technician at Eskom, allegedly murdered Yende after he suspected that she would blow the whistle on a copper syndicate. He was released on R15 000 bail.

During proceedings at the Springs Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Magistrate Daphne Jansen van Vuuren notified Ngwenya about the decision that was made by the DPP.

“At this stage, they have provisionally chosen to withdraw the case, but it could be called back at any time,” Van Vuuren said.

Yende’s body was discovered in the storeroom at the Pietersboth substation after she went missing on May 17 last year. This was after her office and the substation were searched by officers and nothing was found.

Following proceedings, Yende’s brother, Mboneni, who was visibly emotional about the outcome, said: “We are very disheartened because it’s a year later and we only have one accused when a person was murdered in an institution that belongs to the government. It’s heartbreaking.”

On Monday Numsa called on Eskom to release surveillance footage that could possibly assist with the investigation into the case.

“We are disheartened with the police services. There was information we handed to the police services that we feel, if it was used, we wouldn’t be here. We believe there are more people involved in the case,” Yende said.

He added that although the family was only notified about the withdrawal on Thursday morning, they had expected it as they were visiting the DPP’s office regularly.

“We believe something else could’ve happened.”

