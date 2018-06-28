Judgment on the Inxeba porn rating to be handed down

The North Gauteng High Court is on Thursday expected to deliver judgment in the matter relating to the x-rated ban on Inxeba – The Wound.

The film’s producers want the court to overturn the Film and Publication Board Appeal Tribunal’s pornography rating on the movie. The controversial and critically acclaimed Xhosa film describes itself as a movie that “tackles tradition, sexuality, masculinity, and what it means to be an outsider” on its website.

Earlier in March, the court temporarily lifted the x-rated ban on the film pending the outcome of the review proceedings.

The filmmakers want the court to affirm the movie’s age restriction of 16.

The award-winning film was pulled from cinemas earlier this year after the Film and Publication Board’s Appeals Tribunal rated it X18, the same as hardcore pornography.

This meant it could not be shown in mainstream cinemas.

The film depicts the story of Kwanda, a gay factory worker, who travels from the city to the rural area of his family’s origin to be circumcised in a traditional rite-of-passage ceremony.

Traditional leaders objected to the film, saying it portrayed Xhosa culture in a derogatory way.

The film has won six awards at the South African Film and Television Awards, including best film.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.