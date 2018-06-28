 
South Africa 28.6.2018 08:53 am

44 in Koster court for protest

The 44 face charges of public violence, possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property.

All 44 people arrested in connection with violent protests in Koster, in North West, are expected to appear in the Koster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Thirty-one people were arrested in May following violent service delivery protests in Koster and Derby.

Residents in the Kgetlengrivier municipality went on a rampage and barricaded roads.

Kgetlengrivier mayor Kim Medupe’s house and another building she owned were torched in Reagile, and her guesthouse business was also torched in Koster.

In June, another three people were arrested, leading to another protest, and 10 people were arrested, bringing the total number of arrested people to 44.

They would face charges of public violence, possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property.

They were all released on a R1 000 each and their case postponed to June 28 for the decision of the director of public prosecution.

