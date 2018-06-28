Ramaphosa to participate in World Economic Forum roundtable

President Cyril Ramaphosa was due on Thursday to participate in a roundtable of the World Economic Forum (WEF) with South Africa to shape an inclusive and sustainable agenda for economic growth and address the triple challenge of poverty, inequality and unemployment, his office said.

The Presidency said various stakeholders in both business and government would have the opportunity to engage on various issues of common interest and consider the country’s economic outlook.

It noted how, in his state of the nation address earlier this year, Ramaphosa said South Africa would strive to increase new local and foreign direct investment as part of mobilizing resources to create jobs and grow the economy over the next five years.

“Such new investments will contribute significantly in the attainment of the goals identified in the National Development Plan and further advance the performance of the South African economy,” the Presidency said.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.