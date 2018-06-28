Cop to appear in East London court for wife’s murder

The 44-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed his 36-year-old estranged wife at Voorpos Primary School last week on Friday is expected to appear in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Zandisile Zweni, who is facing a charge of murder, is a police Constable and is expected to appear for a formal bail application.

Zweni allegedly shot his estranged wife Andiswa Zweni while she was in her car in the school premises in Cambridge West, close to the main entrance, while he was on duty.

The deceased was a member of the school’s governing body and had been separated from Zweni for several months.

