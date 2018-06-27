DA wants Mokgoro to restore North West health system first

The success of the first 100 days of the new North West Premier Job Mokgoro will be determined by how quickly he is able to restore confidence in the health system, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said today.

DA provincial leader Joe McGluwa said it was no secret that Mokgoro was a candidate who has been tasked by Luthuli House to balance the interests of two opposing factions.

“One faction is led by Cyril Ramaphosa – the weakest ANC president in history – another faction is led by a friend of Jacob Zuma and the Guptas, Supra Mahumapelo. Therefore he will have the tough job of actually leading the people instead of a faction. The DA’s policy around governance is that the people must always come first,” McGluwa told reporters in Potchefstroom.

“The success of the first 100 days of Job Mokgoro, the new North West premier, will be determined by how quickly he is able to restore confidence in our broken health system; create much needed jobs, especially for the youth; fight rampant crime; build houses and accelerate the distribution of title deeds; and stop the culture of corruption, which has become common and acceptable at all levels of government in this province,” he said.

Mokgoro was elected unopposed as North West premier on June 22, after former premier Mahumapelo resigned on May 23, following a wave of violent protests throughout the province calling for his resignation.

McGluwa said Mahumapelo managed and administered an extensive state capture project that impoverished the people of the North West while enriching a connected political network close to the ANC.

“Premier Mokgoro must walk the talk and ensure that he takes active steps to dismantle Mahumapelo’s corrupt network as a critical first step in restoring public confidence in the government and its ability to deliver services.

“The Auditor-General has painted a terrible yet honest picture of the state of collapse in this province, yet the ANC has ignored this in favour of continued corruption, while the people suffer more and more.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

