South Africa 27.6.2018 03:29 pm

WEF founder and chairperson to address Pretoria researchers conference

Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and chair of the World Economic Forum (WEF). Picture: ANA

The event is organised by the CSIR to encourage knowledge sharing among young scientists, engineers, and technologists.

The founder and executive chairperson of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Professor Klaus Schwab is set to deliver the keynote address at the CSIR Emerging Researchers Symposium in Pretoria tomorrow.

The 6th symposium will be attended by Minister of Science and Technology Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.

The event is organised by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to encourage knowledge sharing among young scientists, engineers, and technologists. It offers a platform to highlight the impact of their research through oral and poster presentations, as well as exhibitions.

Among those who will also be attending are Professor Sabelo Mhlanga, the founder of SabiNano, a South African company which specialises in the manufacturing of carbon nanomaterials such as nanotubes and graphene.

Some of the research to be presented includes network vulnerabilities. Cybersecurity specialist Muyowa Mutemwa will share his research on election hacking and give tips on how South African political parties can protect themselves ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Senior researcher, Dr Vhahangwele Masindi, will showcase his research on the treatment of mine wastewater and how to recover minerals from acid mine drainage, while Dr Jerolen Naidoo will share her work on medication to treat cancer in South Africa.

African News Agency (ANA)

