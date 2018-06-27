 
South Africa 27.6.2018 01:08 pm

Joburg City Power contractor, ‘accomplice’ nabbed for alleged R5k bribe

Court. File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

The main suspect is an official from an independent contractor, while his ‘accomplice’ is a member of the public who allegedly masqueraded as a City Power official.

A City Power contractor and his accomplice are expected to on Wednesday appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on charges of fraud after they were arrested in Rosettenville for allegedly soliciting a R5 000 bribe from a resident in Turffontein.

The City of Johannesburg said the suspects approached a customer whose electricity account was in arrears and threatened to disconnect power supply to his property unless he forked out the money.

The main suspect is an official from an independent contractor who provides electricity disconnection services to City Power, while his “accomplice” is a member of the public who was allegedly masquerading as a City Power official.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said the customer agreed to pay the bribe, but also informed city investigators before paying it, leading to a sting operation being set up and resulting in the arrest.

“I was informed that the suspects had in their possession 50 municipal accounts belonging to various clients,” Mashaba said. “It’s a clear indication that these suspects are working with officials from the City who are providing them with the list of accounts that are in arrears.”

