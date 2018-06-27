R59m roadworks project completed in Western Cape

The department of transport and public works (DTPW) in the Western Cape has completed a R59-million maintenance project on the scenic R44 route between Rooi Els and Gordon’s Bay in the Western Cape, the department said on Wednesday.

The project, which started in October 2017, included crack sealing, patching, asphalt overlay and repairs to culverts and gabions.

Department spokesperson Byron la Hoe said: “Motorists are now able to travel on a much-improved resurfaced road that previously had severe cracks in places. During the last few months, this scenic route was used extensively by motorists due to closures on the N2 at Sir Lowry’s Pass, and protests on other routes in the Overberg district. DTPW would like to thank motorists for their patience and understanding while the project was under way.”

The department said it was committed to creating short-term Expanded Public Works Programme employment and skills training opportunities. A total of R6.5 million was spent on targeted enterprises, and 5 000 person-days of work were created for people from the Helderberg area.

“The high-quality road infrastructure that DTPW provides is an important component of a safe and effective transport system and an enabler of economic and social development in the Western Cape,” La Hoe said.

