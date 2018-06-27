Patricia De Lille to hear whether she holds on to mayoral chain

The high court in Cape Town will rule on Wednesday morning whether the Mother City’s first citizen, Patricia De Lille will hold on to her mayoral chain.

Mayor De Lille successfully won an interim interdict to hold on to her job in mid-May after she was stripped of membership of the Democratic Alliance (DA), the party which won the majority of the vote in the 2016 local government election. She then applied to the court to have sections of the DA Constitution used to expel her from the party declared unlawful.

While legal representatives for the DA argued that De Lille’s stating her intention to leave the party during a radio interview in April was enough to cause the immediate cessation of her party membership, De Lille’s legal team contests this. Her lawyers argue she, in fact, stated her intention to leave as mayor and not as a DA member and that this was conditional. She told talk show host Eusebius Mackaizer she would resign if her name is cleared.

De Lille insists she wants to clear her name in a disciplinary inquiry after she was accused of misconduct by the party. A disciplinary hearing fell away when the DA invoked the cessation clause to remove her as a party member, effectively also stripping her of the mayorship.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.