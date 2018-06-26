Five injured in Marikana mining shooting

At least five people were injured when private security guards used rubber bullets to disperse protesters at a mining company in Marikana near Rustenburg today, North West police said.

Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said there the march at the company at 8am was approved.

“Half hour into the march private security officers allegedly fired rubber bullets at a group protesting. Five people were injured and taken to a medical facility.”

She said the police were investigating the incident.

Residents in Wonderkop were reported to have staged a legal protest outside Glencore mine in Marikana demanding employment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

