Shoprite, Checkers, U-Save and Hungry Lion stores facing shutdown

The National Transport Movement (NTM) said today their members would be embarking on a total shutdown of all Shoprite, Checkers, U-Save and Hungry Lion stores.

“The National Transport Movement (NTM) in collaboration with EFF will embark on a total shutdown of all Shoprite, Checkers, U-Save and Hungry Lion stores with effect from 27 June 2018,” NTM said in a statement.

“NTM members employed by Shoprite, Checkers, its subsidiaries and labour brokers have been on strike since 23 May 2018 for higher wages, centered on the Centurion Distribution Centre.”

NTM said Shoprite/Checkers, its subsidiaries and labour brokers were paying some employees only R400 per week, which they said were poverty wages that workers rejeced with contempt.

“Workers are demanding minimum basic salary R12 500 (warehouse) and R15 000 (drivers) plus introduction of provident fund, medial aid and 13th cheque.”

Shoprite Holdings was called and emailed for comment but were not immediately available to comment.

– African News Agency (ANA)

