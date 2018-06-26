Alleged child killer appears in Mpumalanga court

A man alleged to have kidnapped, raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl earlier this month appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court today, Mpumalanga police said.

In a statement, police said Linco Believe Makhubela was arrested on Sunday “at his hideout in Sabie” by officers who were investigating the murder of Nokubonga Nonyane.

“Nokubonga was last seen while playing with her peers on Friday, 08 June 2018, at Mahushu until when her lifeless body was found dumped in a ditch, on Monday morning, 11 June 2018,” the statement said.

Makhubela was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 27.

– African News Agency (ANA)

