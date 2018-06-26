 
menu
South Africa 26.6.2018 08:01 pm

Alleged child killer appears in Mpumalanga court

ANA
Court. File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

Court. File photo: SAPS (Twitter)

Makhubela was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 27.

A man alleged to have kidnapped, raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl earlier this month appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court today, Mpumalanga police said.

In a statement, police said Linco Believe Makhubela was arrested on Sunday “at his hideout in Sabie” by officers who were investigating the murder of Nokubonga Nonyane.

“Nokubonga was last seen while playing with her peers on Friday, 08 June 2018, at Mahushu until when her lifeless body was found dumped in a ditch, on Monday morning, 11 June 2018,” the statement said.

Makhubela was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on July 27.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Fiancée joins alleged killer pastor as murder accused 23.7.2018
Pretoria husband ‘admitted’ to disposing of wife’s body 23.7.2018
WATCH: Fight that led to ‘racist’ Middelburg murder caught on CCTV 23.7.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.