Mother of slain 6-year-old ‘wanted to kill’ alleged killer

Slain 6-year-old Stacey Adams was laid to rest on Tuesday in Mitchells Plain according to Muslim burial rights, EWN reported.

The girl was found in a shallow grave opposite their house in Eastridge on Sunday.

A 25-year-old man who is the ex-boyfriend of the late child’s mother has confessed to the murder.

Sasha Lee Adams says when she saw her daughter’s alleged killer for the last time on Sunday, she couldn’t stand to look at him.

“I wanted to kill him… really. But that won’t bring her back.”

The man is reported to have confessed to the crime.

Angry community members petrol-bombed the house next to the Wendy house in which the suspect lives and tried to attack the suspect, who was taken away by police.

He will be appearing in court on Wednesday.

