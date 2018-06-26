Metro bus drivers, JMPD save abandoned Joburg baby

Two Metro Bus drivers and two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) inspectors have saved an abandoned baby in Johannesburg, Transport member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Nonhlanhla Makhuba said today.

Makhuba and MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun commended the Metro bus drivers, Samuel Phumane and Mashudu Mavhutha, together with the JMPD’s Inspector Marius Bolsen and Inspector Kinsane Maswanganyi for their heroic deeds after they saved an abandoned baby boy on Saturday evening.

“We are grateful for the observant, quick and caring reaction of Samuel and Mashudu. They have gone beyond their duties as just bus drivers of the City; they are the true heroes of our City,”said Makhuba.

“It is through them that ‘Ubuntu’ is kept alive. We may not know the reasons to why the baby was abandoned but because of them, this little person now has a chance at life.”

Makhuba said from the hospital records produced by the mother, it showed that the baby was only born on Friday morning and had not yet been given a name.

The Metro Bus drivers noted the suspicious behaviour of the mother and followed her, and saw her finally abandoning the baby on the corner of Rissik and Pritchard Streets.

She said as sad as the situation may be, the two JMPD inspectors were able to arrest the 20-year-old mother moments after the baby was abandoned on the cold street.

Mashudu and Kinsane took care of the baby until he was handed over to Child Protection Services and is now in safe hands.

“We met with Samuel, Mashudu, Inspectors Bolsen and Maswanganyi to thank them personally for their heroic deeds and expressed our gratitude to them for being such outstanding citizens of the City. As drivers, they carry hundreds of lives on a daily basis, transporting them to and from various destinations. And as officers, they put their own lives at risk to ensure the safety of our people. We are truly grateful,” said Makhuba.

– African News Agency (ANA)

