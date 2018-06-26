 
South Africa 26.6.2018 04:22 pm

SA black women-owned tech company partners global tech giant

The company says it is proud to be part of the transformation of South Africa.

South African information technology solutions company, Troye, today announced that it has become the only 51 percent black women-owned Citrix Platinum partner following accreditation by South African National Accreditation System (Sanas).

According to the company, the accreditation was issued in May by Sanas’ accredited BEE verification agency Honeycomb.

Critix is a global software company that provides server, application and desktop virtualisation, networking, software as a service (SaaS), and cloud computing technologies.

Troye stated that as one of only two Citrix platinum solution advisors in South Africa and being a Citrix service provider, it held the highest level of Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Accreditation.

Troye managing director Helen Kruger said they were proud to be part of the transformation of South Africa.

“Our new B-BBEE status is a significant milestone, and a clear indication of our commitment to empowerment and equity in our country.”

Kruger said as this journey continues, Troye’s executive management team remained fully committed to making a meaningful and sustainable contribution to the growth of the South African economy.

“Our approach includes workforce diversification and emphasis on skills development. This rating offers benefits to everyone in our supply chain, both financially and in terms of increasing their own BEE scores, whilst empowering women-owned businesses. We are thrilled that our rating will improve the competitiveness of our clients and suppliers,” she said.

