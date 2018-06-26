V&A Silo district makes clean sweep at the ‘Oscars’ of property development

The V&A Waterfront’s innovative Silo District won big at the 2018 South African Property Owners Association (SAPOA) awards for Innovative Excellence, scooping a total of six awards, including three coveted ‘Best Overall’ awards.

The SAPOA awards were held in Durban from 19 to 21 June, and the Silo District won the prestigious Best Overall Building, Best Overall Heritage Building and Best Overall Refurbishment Awards for the Grain Silo conversion to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Mocaa).

The property also won the Best Mixed Use Development and Best Green Development Awards for the overall Silo District and Best Other Development Award for the Radisson Red Hotel.

The primary objective of the awards is to define excellence in the property industry and become a benchmark for excellence in the industry. It also aims to provide public recognition for top quality design and functionality. Judges looked for commercial viability, aesthetic appeal, innovative design, efficient functionality and environmental sustainability.

The awards are considered the most prestigious of their kind within the South African commercial real estate industry.

V&A Waterfront chief executive David Green said: “The SAPOA awards affirm the V&A Waterfront’s commitment to achieving the highest possible development standards in design, innovation, and sustainability. Our aim is always to deliver to global best practice in all that we do. Our vision for the Waterfront is to create efficient and sustainable spaces that are also vibrant, inspiring and authentic.”

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.