Sanco condemns arson attacks on trains in Cape Town

The South African National Civic Association (Sanco) on Tuesday hit out at vandals responsible for the torching of trains in Cape Town over the past month.

In a statement, Sanco described the setting alight of three train carriages on Sunday night in Philippi as economic sabotage, decrying the fact that firefighters were initially prevented from making their way to the scene and had to be escorted by police to extinguish the blaze.

“Crime intelligence must get to the bottom of the costly recurring incidents and work with Metrorail, other role players and communities to unmask those responsible for the disruptions which are compromising the safety and jobs of commuters,” said Sanco national spokesman Jabu Mahlangu.

The arson attack was the fourth in Cape Town in recent weeks. Train delays and cancellations have resulted in commuters setting trains alight.

“Metrorail must improve communication and security of its trains. In case of delays, commuters must be told what is the problem, how long it is going to take to fix it and efforts to resolve it expedited,” said Mahlangu.

