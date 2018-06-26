Post Office transfers one million beneficiaries to new social grant system

The South African Post Office (Sapo), which has been chosen as the preferred payment channel for all social grants, said on Tuesday it had now swapped more than one million beneficiaries from the outgoing South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) card issued by CPS to a new one issued by Post Bank.

Sapo urged beneficiaries who still had the old card to get a new one before it gets fully phased out by September 30.

The new Sassa card operates fully within the national payment system and allows social grant beneficiaries to make three cash withdrawals from any participating merchant, one free over-the-counter cash withdrawal at the Post Office and unlimited free swipes to make purchases at all merchants.

“We are delighted to be a partner with Sassa in this intergovernmental initiative,” Post Office CEO Mark Barnes said.

