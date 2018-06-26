Six-year-old boy forced to attend Limpopo initiation school

It is alleged the boy was playing with his friend on the street when the occupants of a grey Ford Bantam bakkie approached them and called the boy by his name. They gave him a sweet before driving off with him, reports Letaba Herald.

The boy’s father, who was in Gauteng when the incident happened, said the man from the initiation school informed them the boy had been admitted to the mountain school and that they should bring him food and blankets.

The victim’s father said he opened a case at Ga-Kgapane Police Station and police were making arrangements to go to the initiation school.

The chairperson of the Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders, Chief Malesela Dikgale, said no person below the age of 12 could be admitted to an initiation school in terms of Initiation Schools Regulations.

“As the Limpopo House of Traditional Leaders, we will not rest until the perpetrators who have violated Initiation Schools Regulations are brought to book,” Dikgale said.

“We will work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that the rights of young people are not violated and to prevent the unnecessary loss of young lives in these schools,” he added.