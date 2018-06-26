Two Gauteng police officers killed in separate attacks

A police reservist constable was shot while responding to a complaint in Ekangala, near Bronkhorstspruit, on Monday morning. In a separate incident, a police sergeant was killed while in uniform on returning from work in Springs on Saturday evening.

National commissioner of police General Khehla John Sitole has condemned the two killings, describing them as evidence of “continuous callous attacks on our police officers”.

“The attacks on our police officers are continuing unabated, and I have reiterated to our men and women in blue not to fall with their guns,” Sitole said.

“I have also tasked that a specialised team be mobilised to track and bring those responsible to book,” the general added.

