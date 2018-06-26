Dusty West Rand sports field hosts its own World Cup

Locals gathered at the Tarlton Sports Grounds earlier this month to watch teams from all over the West Rand play against each other in true South African fashion, reports Krugersdorp News.

First up was the Smokedown Football Club against the Mogale Celtics. In the first half, it seemed as if Smokedowns had the upper hand as they tried time after time to get through Celtics’ defences, but the Celtics made a great recovery and triumphed over them. The players matched each other’s skills and gave their all until the last goal.

On the other field, it was the Mambas against the Gunners. It was a tough match, with players on both sides having to eat some dust as they slid over the field in order to take possession of the ball. The Mambas had the chance to score and walked away with the victory.

Other teams like the Drift Aces, Flames, Rooftop, House Party and Four Stars also played matches, ensuring that the community was thoroughly entertained the whole weekend.

The Tarlton Youth Day tournament ended with smiles on spectators’ faces, children running around with soccer balls and dreaming of becoming football stars, and the smell of sweet victory in the air.

The twofold aim of the games was to unearth young talent and take the youth out of the circumstances where they are surrounded by drugs and alcohol.

These games proved that soccer could be celebrated around the world, without having to be in a stadium in Russia.

