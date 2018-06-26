 
South Africa 26.6.2018 08:16 am

Two killed as taxi overturns

ANA

A taxi has lost control and overturned in Durban, killing two passengers and injuring nine more.

Two men were killed early on Tuesday and nine other people were seriously injured after a taxi lost control and overturned on Umgeni road near Cannaught bridge in Durban, Rescue Care said.

The company said its paramedics on the scene found that the vehicle rolled and crashed through a concrete fence, ejecting most of the occupants.

The two deceased sustained major injured and were declared dead on the scene, while nine passengers had serious injuries and were stabilised on the scene before being transported to various Durban hospitals.

Rescue said the events leading up to the crash were unknown and police would be investigating the incident further.

