Engcobo ‘cult leader’ Banele Mancoba applies for bail

Seven Angels Church leader Banele Mancoba applied for bail in the Engcobo Magistrate’s Court today.

He also applied for a legal aid lawyer to assist him. Mancoba told the court that he had a problem with the date given to him for admission to a psychiatric institution, stating that people arrested after him received earlier dates.

Mancoba appeared in court with 11 co-accused for conspiracy to commit robbery with aggravating circumstances. He asked Magistrate Tobile Bara if he needed a lawyer to apply for bail.

He said he never anticipated that it would take this long before matter is finalised.

“I never applied for bail because there was community outrage following the police massacre,” he said.

Mancoba expressed doubts in using a legal aid lawyer.

“If you pay for the lawyer they will fight hard for you to get the bail but if you get the legal aid lawyer you may not get bail.”

Bara responded saying: “Legal aid lawyers are paid by the state but represent the interests of their clients.”

The 12 accused opted to conduct their own defence and initially abandoned their bail application. Mancoba is also facing a separate charge of rape and has indicated that he wants bail for both matters.

Mancoba was charged after the Ngcobo police massacre in February, where five police officers were killed during robbery at the police station. Six suspects were arrested at the Seven Angels Church and seven others were killed during a shootout with the police.

The matter has been postponed to July 26.

– African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ: Engcobo ‘cult’ church leader faces more charges

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.