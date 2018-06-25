 
menu
South Africa 25.6.2018 06:29 pm

Hanging was cause of Susan Rohde’s death, court told

ANA
Jason Rohde appears in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of his wife, 5 June 2018. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ANA

Jason Rohde appears in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of his wife, 5 June 2018. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ANA

Specialist forensic pathologist Dr Izak Loftus said he had no doubts in making that statement.

Susan Rohde’s death was caused by hanging, a specialist forensic pathologist hired by murder-accused Jason Rohde told the Western Cape High court today.

“I believe that the ligature was applied when the person was still alive and that hanging caused the death of the deceased,” Dr Izak Loftus said in response to defense Advocate Graham van der Spuy’s question on what might have caused the death of Susan Rohde.

Jason Rohde is accused of murdering his wife Susan Rohde and staging her suicide after her body was found hanging by the neck, by an electrical cord from a hook behind the bathroom door of the hotel room they shared at the Spier Wine Estate in July 2016.

Van der Spuy asked: “If you were, to sum up, in terms of your expertise as a specialist and in terms of the probabilities and likelihood what would you say – was this an ante-mortem hanging and [what is] the cause of death?”

Loftus responded: “I believe the most probable cause of death was death by hanging. I do believe that there is – for me or for logical proof in that area of haemorrhage that I showed the court – the contusion in the areas of the haemorrhage in the underlying structure and when that ligature exerted its force to the body, the deceased was alive.”

Loftus said he had no doubts in making that statement.

“In fact I’m very happy with that statement as is.”

He, however, said he could not exclude other causes of force applied to the neck although he stood by his stance stating that the cause of death was death by hanging.

African News Agency (ANA)

ALSO READ: Judge questions forensic psychiatrist’s credibility in Rohde trial

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Ruling on Wandile Bozwana video footage expected today 6.7.2018
Murder accused to testify in Marikana trial 26.6.2018
Former North West top cop’s murder trial postponed 18.6.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.