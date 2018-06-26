Limpopo’s Mathabatha comes under fire from EFF, ANC councillor

The EFF, which is the official opposition in Limpopo, says the mere fact that the Limpopo provincial elective conference was nearly decided by the EFF in the High Court in Johannesburg this weekend is proof enough that ANC provincial chairperson and premier Stan Mathabatha is weak.

EFF Mopani regional chairperson Pontsho Mashumu said the move also proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that ANC members in Limpopo have lost confidence in the party under the tutelage of Mathabatha.

“That is why instead of seeking refuge from lawyers representing the party, the four disgruntled members opted to seek legal advice and comfort from EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu to represent them in court,” Mashumu laughed.

“The writing is on the wall. The EFF will soon become the leader in government in Limpopo.

“You will remember that in 2014, when we first participated in the national elections, the EFF obtained 6% and two years later in 2016 during the local government elections, we got 16%.

“It then stands to reason that, come 2019, the EFF will double or triple its percentage to become government,” he added.

Yesterday, ANC ward five councillor in the Greater Giyani municipality Eric Kobane also accused Mathabatha of being a divisive leader. Kobane accused Mathabatha of being an architect of tribalism in Limpopo.

Kobane lost the conference after taking on Mathabatha for the position of party provincial chairperson.

“I lost the conference not because people do not have trust in me, but because I went to the war without sufficient resources,” said Kobane.

“Mathabatha won the conference because he was resourceful. He was a referee and player at the same time. I was just a mere councillor, depending only on my municipal salary.”

He said since the dawn of democracy, Limpopo had Ngwako Ramathlodi as the province’s first premier, followed by Sello Moloto, Cassel Mathale and now Mathabatha.

“All these premiers are Pedis. Does it mean that Vendas and Tsongas do not have the qualities of becoming ANC provincial chairpersons and premiers?” he asked.

“That is pure tribalism and we must do away with that scourge in 2019 after the national government election. We must make sure Limpopo has its first Venda or Tsonga premier.”

The ANC in Limpopo was not available for comment at the time of going to press.

Criticisms by Kobane and the EFF about Mathabatha’s leadership comes at a time three provinces – North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal – also cast doubt on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership qualities.

The three accuse Ramaphosa of losing his grip on power after his NEC endorsed what they call illegitimate and unconstitutional structures to convene conferences – a move that was also criticised by the EFF in the Limpopo elective conference.

