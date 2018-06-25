 
South Africa 25.6.2018 05:16 pm

Eskom ends 10-day recovery period with no load shedding today

ANA
Photo: iStock

Unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station, which was on planned outage for routine maintenance, has also been returned to service.

Power utility Eskom today said there was a low probability of rotational load shedding as the country entered the end of the ten-day recovery period.

“Eskom’s electricity system has made some significant progress towards full recovery after the shortage of generating capacity during the industrial action caused the company to implement load shedding last week. It is pleasing to note that load shedding was last implemented on Saturday, 16 June 2018,” it said.

“The system’s improvement is largely as a result of several units being returned to service from planned and unplanned maintenance, including those that were on outage as a result of the industrial action. Recovery teams at our power stations continue to work hard to return the rest of the units.”

The power utility also said that Unit 1 of the Koeberg nuclear power station, which was on planned outage for routine maintenance, had also been returned to service and is on its way to reaching full capacity.

Eskom began rotational load shedding more than a week ago when workers downed tools at various power stations which decreased coal stockpiles and necessitated the utility to ease the pressure on the grid.

African News Agency (ANA)

