Joburg public safety MMC slams taxi strike

A Johannesburg official today slammed the taxi strike which left thousands of commuter stranded.

“We want to see lawful and responsible public transport operators flourish in their businesses and urge all commuters, transport business owners and motorists to co-operate with each other to ensure safer roads for all of us,” Public Safety member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Michael Sun said.

“It is also crucial to note that legal compliances by motorists and their vehicles in line with legislation such as the National Road Traffic Act are compulsory and enforcement are not selective, but applies across the board,” said Sun.

The Alexandra Taxi Association embarked on a strike after the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) impounded hundreds of unroadworthy taxis over the weekend.

Sun said they will not surrender to lawlessness, adding that illegal, non-compliant and irresponsible operators cannot expect them to look away whilst they play with the lives of commuters and other motorists on the road.

He said they will not be bullied into submission by individuals who promote lawless conduct and behaviour.

“We invite the operators affected to engage with us in a mature and professional manner, and it is in the interest of everyone that we find a sustainable solution,” said Sun

He said the JMPD will continue with law enforcement and to impound vehicles that were deemed illegal and/or unsafe.

– African News Agency (ANA)

