Ramaphosa sends condolences to David Goldblatt’s family

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness on the passing today of renowned photographer and recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga, David Goldblatt.

Goldblatt passed on at the age of 88, and was one of South Africa’s most celebrated photographers. He was also an internationally acclaimed documentary photographer.

“We have lost yet another of our own celebrated photographers, who through the lens built a reputation as one of the country’s leading documenters of the struggles of our people. He captured the social and moral value systems that portrayed South Africa during a period of apartheid system in order to influence its changing political landscape,” Ramaphosa said.

“Our country remains proud of his contribution to the portrayal of its life through the medium of photography and for leaving an indelible mark in our inclusive literary culture. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Following the tradition of his Jewish faith, Goldblatt will be laid to rest tomorrow at Westpark cemetery in Johannesburg at noon.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.