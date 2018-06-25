Car thieves left ‘deflated’ by Cape Town metro police

At least six stolen vehicles were recovered by Cape Town law enforcement officers in the past four days, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

In a statement, mayoral committee members for safety and security JP Smith’s office said the latest incident came early on Monday morning when officers noticed a stationary red VW Golf in Delft.

“They further observed that the number plate had been tampered with and ran a check via their control room who confirmed that the vehicle was stolen in Strand earlier this month. A 35-year-old suspect was arrested and detained at Delft SAPS,” the statement said.

On Sunday, officers pulled over a vehicle in Kensington and noticed the licence disk and number plates did not match.

“Officers soon discovered that the vehicle had been stolen and arrested the 41-year-old suspect,” the City said.

“A further check revealed that the suspect was wanted for housebreaking and theft. His passenger was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.”

On Saturday, petrol attendants called the police on a 26-year-old man who evaded payment of his petrol, and upon arrest was also charged with theft, possession of drugs and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On the same day, a further 21 arrests were made following a joint operation between the City and the SA Police service at transport interchanges in Delft, Nyanga and Bellville, most of them for outstanding warrants.

“Officers served 171 warrants, impounded 11 taxis and issued 806 fines.”

